911 call made before Liam Payne's death says he was 'breaking the whole room' before fall

The 911 call made before the tragic death of Liam Payne has been released.

The former One Direction singer died outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, local police confirmed Wednesday, after falling from his third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel. He was 31.

In a 911 call obtained by Reuters on Thursday, the hotel's reception head can be heard, in Spanish, calling for medical assistance for "a guest who is intoxicated by drugs and alcohol."

Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers at the world premiere of the film "I am Bolt" in London.

When the guest has been "conscious," he is "breaking the whole room," the hotel staff member also said on the 911 call.

The operator then confirms the hotel's location before the staff member adds: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He has a room with a balcony. And, well, we are a little afraid that he will do something that will put his life at risk."

The hotel manager said Payne had been staying at the hotel "two or three days."

In a statement on Wednesday, the Argentinian capital police said they were called to the hotel in the capital's Palermo neighborhood where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

Buenos Aires police said Payne's fall resulted in "extremely serious injuries," and he was confirmed dead at the scene, reports The Associated Press. Alberto Crescenti, head of Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services, confirmed Payne's death in a statement to local media, per Todo Noticias and La Nacion.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Payne and Casa Sur hotel, as well as the city of Buenos Aires, for comment.

Payne earned global fame as part of the since-disbanded pop group One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. Payne is survived by his 7-year-old child, Bear, whom he shared with British singer Cheryl Cole.

Celebrities and family members are mourning his loss, though Cole and his former bandmates have yet to speak out.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY; Reuters

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorders, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The service is free, confidential and available in English and Spanish.

