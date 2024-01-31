New 911 calls detail moment 17-year-old shot in Middletown received help

CBC

It was an emotional day in court for a soft spoken Calgary woman who testified she was raped by Richard Mantha in 2020, when she was grieving the death of her husband. The woman, whom CBC News will identify as JW, was the fourth woman to testify at Mantha's trial. There are seven alleged victims in total. Mantha, 59, faces 20 charges and is accused of targeting vulnerable women who were in Calgary's sex trade and/or struggled with drug addiction. JW told Justice Judith Shriar that she was addict