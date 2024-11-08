911 calls reveal harrowing stories of Raleigh shootings. ‘I’m bleeding really bad.’

Law enforcement officers, including Raleigh and NC State police, gather at the scene on Trailwood Drive after shots were fired into a car Thursday near Interstate 40 and NC State’s Centennial Campus close to where Raleigh police were already investigating similar reports along the interstate this week. Two people were detained Thursday after 12 shootings into homes and cars.

A series of seemingly random shootings into cars and houses along Interstate 40 sent Raleigh into a panic this week.

Raleigh police said eight cars and four houses were struck by gunfire before they arrested a 23-year-old NC State Student Friday.

Here are excerpts from some of the victims’ calls to 911:

Nov. 4, Interstate 40

“I don’t know what happened. I was driving on the highway. Something hit my legs and I’m bleeding really bad. ... I don’t even know how it happened. I’m driving. My legs are really bloody. ... I’m in an SUV. No other car, literally. I have no idea how this happened.”

Nov. 6, Wolftech Lane

“I’ve been gone for the last two days, but I came home to find a bullet hole in my window.”

Nov. 6, Centennial Ridge Way

“I just woke up. Um, there’s a bullet hole going through my living room window, and it went through my ceiling. My roommate saw it this morning. I want to say I slept through it last night but I heard something. I’ve never heard a gunshot in my window before.”

Nov. 6, Shire Lane

I think a bullet just went through my unit. I was just calling to see if you could have an officer come look at it. It looks like it went through the window ... It went through my kitchen, through the entryway of my kitchen. ... I work from home so I was just in a meeting and I heard like a big explosion.”

Nov. 6, Interstate 40 and Cary Towne Boulevard

I had an incident on my way to work this morning. ... I just all of sudden heard a loud pop in my car and it sounded like it came from inside the car. But then I thought maybe I blew a tire out, and I was looking around trying to figure out what it was ... I got to work but then when I came out on break ... It looked as though somebody shot at me. There’s a bullet hole in the top of my door frame on my passenger side.”

Nov. 6, Interstate 40 and Chapel Hill Road

“I’m out on the freeway, out on 40, and I think a stray bullet or something had come through the side of my window into my windshield. I’m on the side of the road. ... I got glass all inside the truck, hole in the windshield.”

Nov. 7, Trailwood Drive

“I believe I’ve just been shot, or my car has just been shot by whoever is shooting cars over here. I was just about to go over the bridge of Trailwood and 40 and my driver’s side window shattered, and there’s a bullet hole in my door.”

