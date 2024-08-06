911 operator fed police information to associates of FK and Independent Soldiers gangs, court doc alleges

Marian Buonincontri, 59, is a suspended 911 call taker in Calgary. She faces criminal charges accused of leaking sensitive police information for organized crime purposes. (Facebook/Marian Buonincontri - image credit)

When Calgary detectives found images of highly sensitive police database searches on the cell phones of men associated with the FK and Independent Soldier gangs twice in a six-week period, they knew they had a problem.

Someone on the inside was feeding protected investigative information on rival gangsters to organized crime groups.

A newly released search warrant application, known as an ITO (information to obtain), provides new details on the allegations faced by Calgary 911 operator Marian Buonincontri, 59, who faces charges of breach of trust, mischief, and fraudulent use of a computer system.

For the first time, the suspected groups involved in receiving leaked information have been identified.

'It is unknown the damage'

Last week during a brief court hearing, lawyers for the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service agreed to release a redacted version of a 26-page ITO to CBC News.

Authored by Det. Jennifer MacDougall, the document shows police were deeply concerned about the leaked information and for the safety of at least one innocent person whose personal details were fed to people involved in organized crime.

"It is unknown the damage or safety Buonincontri has caused with the information provided but it is believed that some information provided to organized crime is of innocent, uninvolved bystanders," reads part of the ITO dated March 1, 2023.

The ITO outlines the evidence police discovered that led to the investigation into Buonincontri that supported a judge's sign-off, allowing detectives access to the data on three cell phones.

The phones belonged to Buonincontri and two men; Steven Mark and Domenico Loiacono.

Police say those men are associated with two the FK and Independent Soldiers, two of the most notorious and violent gangs operating in Calgary.

Investigators allege Buonincontri used her high-level security clearance and access to confidential police databases to search the names and license plate numbers of known gang associates, providing the results to rival organized crime groups.

By the time charges were laid against the emergency communications officer, police said they'd discovered more than 200 screenshots of police database searches on Buonincontri's seized electronic devices.

Domenico Loiacono

Domenico Loiacono is a name Calgary police know well.

According to the ITO, Loiacono "has been found to associate with members of the Independent Soldiers," a B.C.-based gang with strong ties to Calgary.

He is currently serving a 6.5 year sentence for drug trafficking.

On July 6, 2022, while Loiacono was out on bail as he appealed his drug trafficking convictions, he was arrested for extortion and drug trafficking offences.

A leak is identified

During the arrest, police seized his black Samsung flip phone as well as a loaded handgun, according to the ITO.

That December, as organized crime unit investigators were combing through Loiacono's phone, they found images identified as screenshots of searches conducted within CPS databases

The screenshots contained the names and personal details, including license plate numbers and addresses of people under investigation by CPS.

On Dec. 14, 2022, investigators from organized crime called the sensitive investigations team's Det. MacDougall to tell her the news. They were now looking for a leak within the service.

Steven Mark

Just one month later, on Jan. 3, 2023, Steven Mark was arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. His iPhone was seized.

Mark also is connected to organized crime in Calgary, according to CPS.

"Mark has been found to associate with members of the FK, which is a known organized crime group," reads the ITO.

"The FKs have been linked to numerous shootings and homicides throughout Calgary as well but not limited to drug and firearms offences."

When digging through Mark's seized iPhone, investigators discovered three more concerning images.

Regimental #90028

Police had now found a total of six screenshots — three on each phone — that were images of search results within protected databases.

The searched had been conducted and shared to Mark and Loiacono's phones on several dates between April and December 2022 and they all had one thing in common: they were all done by the same person, identified as regimental #90028, Marian Buonincontri, according to the ITO.

Police say they also confirmed Buonincontri, who worked as a 911 operator for the city for seven years, was logged in and working on those days.

No-contact order

The ITO is partially redacted and does not disclose the identities of the people allegedly searched by Buonincontri.

It is not known how she is connected to Mark and Loiacono. She is under court-ordered conditions to have no contact with the two men.

Buonincontri is set to go on trial next year.

Her lawyer did not respond to CBC's request for comment.

Loiacono's lawyer declined to comment for this story.

Mark's former lawyer no longer represents him.