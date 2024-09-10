911 outage in Okeechobee County

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Wife of California inmate wins $5.6 million in settlement for strip search
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
- CNN
Shooting suspect’s mom drove 200 miles to Winder, Georgia, after getting cryptic text the morning of the school attack
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
- People
Mom Accused of Killing 2 of Her Children Allegedly Gave Chilling Explanation to Surviving Daughter: Prosecutor
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
- CBC
More than 200 firearms seized after traffic stop in Waterloo
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
- CNN
Hunt widens for man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on baby
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
- People
An Engineer Vanished After His Birthday, and His Body Was Found in Desert. Now, a Childhood Friend Is Charged
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
- The Canadian Press
Girl set on fire in Saskatoon school faces long recovery, says grandmother
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
- USA TODAY
'It's a miracle she's alive': Woman missing for 12 days found emaciated in remote California canyon
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
- PA Media: UK News
Sadistic killer who stabbed woman 60 times in 1997 murder should be released, Parole Board says
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
- The Canadian Press
Ex-officer's lies led to couple's death in Houston drug raid, prosecutor tells jurors
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
- CNN
‘Someone is going to get hurt or killed’: 14 people arrested for illegal hiking in Hawaii
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
- The State
Venomous snake bite lands man in hospital, SC cops say. What they found at his home
Police said they conducted a search to find out if there was a threat to public.
- BBC
International hunt for man who threw hot coffee on baby
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
- The Canadian Press
Sexual offender who fled Canada in 2022 extradited from Italy: Nova Scotia officials
HALIFAX — A sexual offender who fled Canada in 2022 has been extradited from Italy to serve the remainder of his sentence in Canada, Nova Scotia's public prosecution service says.
- Miami Herald
Officers investigated after Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill detained before season opener
Video and photos posted to social media showed a Miami-Dade police officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained adjacent to his luxury sports car, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs.
- The Canadian Press
A Filipino preacher on the run from sexual abuse charges has been arrested
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino preacher accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines and similar charges in the United States has been captured, officials said Sunday.
- CBC
N.B. RCMP officer charged with aggravated assault
Cpl. Andrew Whiteway, a New Brunswick RCMP officer, has been charged with aggravated assault following an investigation into an arrest in June.The Serious Incident Response Team, known as SiRT, which is responsible for investigating police-related violence, death and sexual assault in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, announced the charge in a news release Monday.Whiteway is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly striking a woman in the face during an arrest in Richmond Corner, near Woodstoc
- CBC
Jessica Caron's husband sentenced for killing mother of 9 in drug-and-alcohol-fuelled assault
A Saskatoon man who strangled a mother of nine to death and dumped her body on the edge of town is going to prison.Derek Caron pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in provincial court to manslaughter in the Feb. 1, 2023 death of his wife, Jessica Caron. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder.Judge Natasha Crooks accepted a joint sentencing submission of 18 years from defence lawyer Tanis Talbot and prosecutor Sheryl Fillo. The sentence is for the manslaughter and for dumping her body. Caron
- Reuters
Death of 'Russian spy' whale Hvaldimir not caused by humans, say Norway police
A beluga whale discovered with a harness strapped around its neck in Norwegian waters five years ago - and found dead on Aug. 31 - had a stick stuck in its mouth and its death was not related to human activity, police said on Monday. The body of Hvaldimir - a combination of the Norwegian word for whale and the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin - was spotted a week ago floating in the sea by a father and son fishing in southern Norway. Norway and Russia share a maritime border in the Arctic, leading to jokes that the whale was a Russian spy.
- The Canadian Press
'I'm living a lie': On the streets of a Colorado city, pregnant migrants struggle to survive
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — She was eight months pregnant when she was forced to leave her Denver homeless shelter. It was November.