93-year-old softball player going strong
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
Chan Sung Jung, or better known as "Korean Zombie," is considered by many as an MMA legend due to his insane fighting style. But although he had a reputation as a wild brawler, he was also a technical fighter. In May 2012, Jung picked up arguably the biggest win of…
An NHL Insider chimes in on what he thinks is going on between the Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine situation
Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster who broke barriers during his career calling some of the biggest sporting events, has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by the network on Friday.
The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a bind that they're not used to and it should be right at the top of Kent Hughes "To-do list" to get them out of there.
Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is approaching a record held by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. Barkley needs just 268 yards over the next two games to break a record held by Dickerson since 1984. Barkley is approaching 2,000…
Bowling Green punter John Henderson isn't just good at special teams. Apparently, he's got a rocket of an arm, too. During Thursday night's 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Falcons attempted a fake punt against Arkansas State on fourth and
Gabe Perreault is continuing to flash off his potential and spark excitement for Rangers fans.
Rutgers decided to pull a fast one during Thursday night's Rate Bowl at Chase Field, and it worked to perfection. While looking to run the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push at the 1-yard line against Kansas State, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis instead handed the ball off…
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot to evaluate regarding the World Junior Championships. Day one had some memorable moments.
The day after Christmas offers three college football bowl games as you recover from opening presents. A look at the three matchups.
Caleb Williams and DJ Moore sounded off on the "sell the team" chants that erupted from Bears fans in Thursday's loss vs. Seahawks.
The Detroit Red Wings fired coach Derek Lalonde on Thursday and named Todd McLellan as his replacement, a major change by general manager Steve Yzerman more than a third of the way through another disappointing season in the place known as “Hockeytown.”
While the Calgary Flames remain in the middle of the pack regarding offense in the NHL, a former player is the top scorer in the KHL.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Navy quarterback Blake Horvath read the play perfectly and turned it into the longest in school history, a 95-yard touchdown run in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Here are report cards for multiple players on the Blueshirts.
The Kraken are eight points out of a playoff spot with just over three months until the NHL trade deadline.
Rielly has tried out several different defensive partners this season as his contributions on offense dwindle.
Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald gave fans one of the greatest, if not the greatest, UFC championship fight of all time. Back in July 2015, Lawler and MacDonald met in a rematch for the UFC welterweight title. The two had fought previously in 2013 in…