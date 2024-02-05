I-94 SB near HWY 20 reopened after semi-tractor trailer crash
The Racine County Sheriff's Office says no life-threatening injuries have been reported.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office says no life-threatening injuries have been reported.
A witness who came to the rescue of an assaulted three-year-old tells the BBC she rushed her to hospital.
Toxicology results reportedly note cocaine and fentanyl in the men’s systems
A manhunt is underway in Louisiana for an escaped 17-year-old inmate who was being held on attempted murder charges.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said. The verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for corruption. It comes ahead of Feb. 8 parliamentary elections in which Khan has already been disqualified because of his graft convictions.
Tourists have barely started trickling back into the Mexican resort of Acapulco after deadly storm damage last year, but the gangland killings on the beaches have already returned. Late Friday, the government of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said it was deploying 60 gun-toting detectives to patrol the beaches “in light of the violent events that have occurred recently.” At least three people were shot dead on beaches in Acapulco last week, one by gunmen who arrived — and escaped — aboard a boat.
Muhammad Salanoa allegedly believed the victim gave authorities information about his nephew, who was wanted for rape and kidnapping.
Toronto police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly passing himself off as a fundraiser for the SickKids Hospital Foundation. They say they have received multiple reports about a man pretending to raise money for the charity in the downtown core. Police say he dresses like a real SickKids representative with a fake identification badge as he goes door to door in apartment buildings. They allege he has become aggressive and intimidating at times. Police say he only asks for cash, w
"It's nothing short of a miracle that she's alive and she's not paralyzed," one family member said.
A former Boston Police police officer in the K-9 unit pleaded guilty to felony charges on Thursday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Joseph Robert Fisher, 52, of Plymouth, Mass., pleaded guilty to eight counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain police officers, obstruction of law enforcement during a…
Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area to hand himself in.
Protesters gathered in the Montreal neighbourhood of La Petite-Patrie on Saturday afternoon to voice their opposition to Quebec's Bill 31 and the province's housing minister. If adopted, the housing bill would allow landlords to reject any request for a lease transfer — which some tenants see as a way of limiting rent increases — without specifying why, and then cancel the lease. "Tenants in Quebec are suffocating," said Cédric Dussault, spokesperson for Regroupement des comités logement et asso
WARNING: This story mentions homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, gender violence and religious discrimination. The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed a complaint from a college instructor who was fired over YouTube videos calling for the death penalty for women who have abortions, suggesting transgender people should be forced into asylums, and referring to Allah as the anti-Christ.Gleb Glebov, formerly a sessional math instructor at Fraser International College (FIC) in Burnaby, just east
The incident gained attention when onlookers filmed the dog's owner clinging to the hood of a car as it sped away with her dog, Onyx, inside.
Ukrainian shelling on the eastern occupied city of Lysychansk killed at least 20 people, Russia said Saturday, with at least 10 others wounded and rescue operations ongoing. Moscow's occupation forces said Kyiv had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends.The attack hit almost two years into Russia's Ukraine offensive. Lysychansk, a city in the Lugansk region that had a population of around 110,000 people before Moscow's offensive, fell to Russian forces after a brutal battle in the summer
One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Surrey, B.C., according to RCMP.Surrey RCMP said in a Friday statement that they responded to reports of gunshots just after 1:30 p.m. PT Friday near the intersection of 120 Street and 84 Avenue.They said they found a man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds, and he was subsequently taken to hospital.Around half an hour later, police said, they found a vehicle on fire near the 9900 block of 179 Street, some distance fro
What do you get when you combine a local developer, an Ottawa city councillor and $300,000 in cold, hard cash? A political maelstrom with the power to break the calm that this council has sought to foster. In the same meeting where Mayor Mark Sutcliffe lauded the "professional and respectful tone" of this term — a stark contrast to his predecessor's fractious legacy — councillors threw down on an issue so explosive it seems incredulous that a veteran politician like Coun. Shawn Menard would not
Israeli soldiers struggle with the realities of the war in Gaza. As the death toll mounts, some are calling for a new government. Others say fighting is the only way.
The Met Police have responded after the officer, pictured at a pro-Palestine protest, became a target of attacks online.
SASKATOON — Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a Saskatoon police officer allegedly shot and injured a 34-year-old man. Saskatoon police say the incident occurred while tactical officers were involved in a search warrant at a home as part of an aggravated assault and gun investigation around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The force says officers found a body inside the home after the shooting, but the death is not related to actions by officers. They consider the death suspicious and als
The crash happened inside a Bradenton mobile home park, troopers say.