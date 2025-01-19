State of emergency declared in New Jersey ahead of I-95 winter storm

NEW YORK – The heavily traveled northeastern portion of the Interstate 95 corridor is expected to experience a significant bout of snow as a winter storm strengthens along the coastline.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for a widespread area of 1-3 inches of snow to start falling on Sunday evening from Washington, D.C. to Boston, with 5-8" amounts expected to the north and west of Interstate 95.

Due to the expected snowfall in combination with dangerously cold air, the governor of New Jersey has issued a state of emergency and told residents to be ready to brace for below-zero wind chills.

"Following this weekend’s snow, we are expecting extreme cold with wind chills reaching -10° or below. Dangerously cold conditions are expected to persist through most of next week. Please limit your time outdoors and keep your pets inside as much as possible," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement on Saturday.

Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday, schools, banks, and other services that would normally be in session on Monday have the day off, which will help keep roads clear for snow removal crews.

More than 30 million residents from the Appalachians to the Northeast are under some type of winter weather alert, which includes Boston, New York and Philadelphia.

Depending on how much snow falls, the system could produce the largest accumulations of the season for a region that has otherwise seen significant snowfall deficits.

Philadelphia sits at around 5" of snowfall below normal, with New York City closer to half a foot behind what typically accumulates during the first half of winter.

