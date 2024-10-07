95-year-old man charged after 72-year-old woman struck and killed in Guelph parking lot

A 95-year-old man has been charged after a Guelph woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing a parking lot in Guelph.

On the afternoon of Sept. 26, police say a Chevrolet sedan was leaving the parking lot of a retail store on Eramosa Road near Stevenson Street N., when it hit two people who were walking across the parking lot to enter the store.

The woman, 72, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 74, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injuries.

"The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was co-operative," police said in a release on Monday.

The 95-year-old man from Guelph/Eramosa Township was charged with careless driving causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court in December.