98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons Remembers Starring with Toddler Daughter in 'My Everything' Video — Now She's 25! (Exclusive)

The bandmates tell PEOPLE why the video serves as a time capsule for them

Universal Records; lyssatimmons/Instagram Jeff Timmons and daughter Alyssa in 98 Degrees' 'My Everything' video (left), Alyssa today

98 Degrees is looking back on one of their most unforgettable music videos: the family-filled clip for the sweet song, "My Everything."

Speaking with PEOPLE about their new album and tour, Drew Lachey and Jeff Timmons shared what it meant to them to have loved ones featured in the video, alongside bandmates Nick Lachey and Justin Jeffre.

Drew Lachey's wife, Lea, stars as his love interest in the video, which he tells PEOPLE came just after they tied the knot in 2000.

"I came back early from my honeymoon to shoot that, so I'll never forget that video," he tells PEOPLE.

"For me, it's a special moment. My oldest daughter's now 25 going on 26, so that's how fast time flies. And it was just a wonderful memory," Timmons shares of daughter Alyssa.

"I remember back then, it was sort of a struggle to get her in the video because the label really didn't want ... It was back in the day when you could hide stuff and they were trying to make it appear that I was still single. And so there was a struggle there. But the video for us at that time was to put the most important and pivotal people in our lives into the video," he recalls.

"So finally at the last minute, they allowed that to happen. So I'll never forget that whole ordeal, but the videos, it's very, very special to me in that regard."

When it comes to getting back out there to perform for fans, Jeff says he believes the band has "more fun" now than ever before.

"Back in the day, there was a lot of pressure compared to a lot of other groups, and the pressure of being on the road constantly to stay relevant. Now, we have so many things going on. Our career has been established, we all have families," Timmons says.

"So when we get a chance, an opportunity to be out there in front of our fans and tour together, there's no pressure anymore other than making sure we put on good show, which thankfully, we are still able to do. I think it's more fun for us. It's sort of icing on the cake to what we felt is a really great blessed career."



You can catch the band on their fall tour, where they'll be mixing classics with new tunes. Visit 98degrees.com for upcoming tour dates.