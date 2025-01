Associated Press

Just weeks after former Rep. Abigail Spanberger left the U.S. House for good, she strolled onto the floor of a different political chamber: the Virginia House of Delegates. “Shouldn’t you be out knocking on doors or something?” Democratic House Speaker Don Scott teased Spanberger, who minutes before had scooped up the infant nephew of a Democratic state lawmaker. While Spanberger posed for photos and waved at fellow Virginians traversing the Capitol, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears met with lawmakers at a news conference just down the hall, pitching her own candidacy for the top job and framing the race as a two-way contest between her and Spanberger.