99 Cents Only stores shutting down all locations
The Commerce-based operators of 99 Cents Only stores announced Thursday they will close all 371 of its locations, with liquidation sales beginning Friday.
Laughing Stock Former president Donald Trump's meme stock is in freefall. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) have slid significantly this week, falling over eight percent in the last 24 hours alone. The news comes after Trump reiterated that he'll double down and continue to use Truth Social, a far right social media […]
Trump Media & Technology Group falls sharply. Donald Trump says he’ll prioritize the company’s Truth Social site despite doubts over its future as a social-media platform.
Trump Media & Technology Group was falling early on Thursday but bearish investors might struggle to place bets on a steeper fall.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is slashing prices of its best-selling vehicle in a bid to clear its biggest-ever stockpile.Most Read from BloombergNY Region Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Quake, Biggest in 140 YearsTurkey Joins NATO Allies in Suspending Europe Arms TreatySaudis Scale Back Ambition for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project NeomZimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by GoldTexas Toll Road Takeover to Cost Taxpayers at Least $1.7 BillionThe company is marking down Model Y sport utility
Here's why it makes sense to begin the Canada Pension Plan payment at the age of 65. The post Why Claiming CPP at 60 Could Be a Game Changer appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
“I did a little crazy thing,” Nvidia cofounder Curtis Priem said. “And I wish I'd kept a little bit more.”
AI is more than just a new hype/trend in the tech sector. It’s a fundamentally transformative force and may help certain companies experience unprecedented growth. The post Forget NVIDIA: This Canadian AI Stock Has Even More Upside appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The Bank of Canada will cut its key interest rate in June, a strong majority of economists in a Reuters poll said, although they also said the risk was the first cut would be later than that, rather than a surprise earlier move. Rebounding economic activity, and inflation still above the 2% target despite interest rates at a more than two-decade high, mean the central bank has little reason to make an urgent move this month. All 38 economists expected the BoC to hold its overnight rate at 5.00% on Wednesday, according to a March 28-April 5 Reuters poll.
One of Wall Street's most bearish forecasters is predicting a multi-trillion-dollar bull market in key assets over the next decade.
BCE stock has dropped to crisis trading levels. Read this if you intend to buy or hold the high yield dividend stock over the next three years The post Where Will BCE Stock Be in 3 Years? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Copper stocks have been rising higher as the price of the material continues to climb, so here's how to get in on it! The post Copper Stocks Are Surging: Here Are 2 Good Ones to Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
GE Aerospace stock jumped again in Friday trading after investors got a nice surprise in the form of a big dividend hike. GE Aerospace announced it would pay a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share on April 15, up from 8 cents a share previously. A dividend increase might have been expected, though perhaps not of this size.
TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another top dividend growth play that looks incredibly cheap going into Canada's spring season! The post 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy (More of) This April appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Bloomberg) -- At a gleaming white hangar on Saudi Arabia’s western coast last year, the kingdom’s business and political elite gathered to applaud one of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s riskiest bets yet.Most Read from BloombergNY Area Hit by Biggest Quake in 140 Years; Flights DisruptedTexas Toll Road Takeover to Cost Taxpayers at Least $1.7 BillionZimbabwe Replaces Battered Dollar With New Gold-Backed Currency Called ZiGSaudi Crown Prince MBS’s $100 Billion Foreign Investment Quest Falters
Royal Bank of Canada on Friday said it appointed Katherine Gibson as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, following the departure of Nadine Ahn. The bank said it became aware of "allegations" against Ahn and launched an investigation that found she violated the bank's code of conduct by having an "undisclosed close personal relationship with another employee which led to preferential treatment of the employee including promotion and compensation increases."
Bitcoin has failed to consolidate near its record high notched last month. The release of the U.S. jobs report could be a key catalyst.
A powerhouse dividend stock in the real estate sector with a stable and resilient asset class is a buying opportunity. The post 1 Dividend Stock Down 7.7% You Can’t Afford to Miss appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
This top TSX dividend stock has increased its payout annually for nearly three decades. The post This Passive-Income All-Star Just Increased its Dividend by 3% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Warren Buffet has been hovering around the No. 5 spot on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list for quite some time now. With a net worth of $139 billion, the "Oracle of Omaha" is one of the most...
The March jobs report is on deck for tomorrow as investors look for further signals of whether the Fed will cut rates in June.