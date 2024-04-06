99 Cents Only stores shutting down all locations

Reuters

The Bank of Canada will cut its key interest rate in June, a strong majority of economists in a Reuters poll said, although they also said the risk was the first cut would be later than that, rather than a surprise earlier move. Rebounding economic activity, and inflation still above the 2% target despite interest rates at a more than two-decade high, mean the central bank has little reason to make an urgent move this month. All 38 economists expected the BoC to hold its overnight rate at 5.00% on Wednesday, according to a March 28-April 5 Reuters poll.