99-year-old Detroit Tigers fan shares excitement for 2024 playoff run
We spoke with Carol Canavan, a 99-year-old Detroit Tigers fan who has seen all of the team's World Series wins and is excited about their 2024 playoff run.
The former Texas Rangers pitcher did hard time for a DUI, and he’s likely going back to jail for yet another one.
NLDS Game 2 heats up as fans throw objects at Padres from Dodger Stadium outfield, delaying the game. Here's what you need to know:
Patrick Mahomes said speaking to his 35-year-old teammate was like home life with a 3-year-old: “It’s like I’m talking to Sterling.”
Stan Bowman wants to see more from one of the newest Edmonton Oilers defensemen.
Taylor Swift is back to cheer Travis Kelce on during his first Kansas City Chiefs football game since his birthday on October 5. See what she wore
The Boston Bruins have announced their opening night roster.
Week 5 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Breece Hall, Buffalo Bills, Bijan Robinson and many more.
The Montreal Canadiens were back in Brossard this morning to practice in readiness of their season opener and some cuts were made.
In their final cuts, the Senators shed some secondary skill players for a couple of bigger forwards who won't be shoved around.
With Week 5 nearly complete, here are five players to target on your league's waiver wire for bye week in the NFL.
The New York Jets are making a major change after a lackluster start to the 2024 season, firing head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday.
With 28 cars involved in Sunday's "Big One" crash at Talladega, it earns the title of the largest NASCAR Cup Series crash by number of cars damaged in the sport's history.
The Chiefs returned home Monday night to host the New Orleans Saints in a bid to remain undefeated on the 2024 season. Big games from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce helped push Kansas City to 5-0, sending the back-to-back Super Bowl champion
Week 6 expert fantasy football rankings for PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues to help with waiver wire claims and roster decisions.
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix did something Russell Wilson never did last year, hollering back at Sean Payton as he erupted over his quarterback going off-script.
Igor Shesterkin has reportedly rejected a contract that would have made him the highest paid goalie in NHL history.
The Hockey News' Ken Campbell has ranked each NHL teams' Mount Rushmore or players and has the Canadiens listed as third, why?
As we begin to rightfully eulogize another Cleveland Browns season, make no mistake about what happened on the Lake Erie la
TORONTO — Max Pacioretty has a new home.
With Week 5 behind us, here are 16 players to consider starting or sitting in your upcoming matchup.