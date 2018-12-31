99 years cold: Vancouver's polar bear swim more popular than ever

The waters in Vancouver's English Bay can be as cold as 3 C on Jan. 1, but that hasn't stopped thousands of people from getting into the water to mark the new year.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Park Board will host the 99th edition of its Polar Bear Swim.

The first was held in 1920, when around 10 people gathered on English Bay beach and then went for a swim at a time of year when the water is at its coldest.

Now, thousands run down the beach and splash their way into the water to mark the start of another year. Many dress up for the occasion.

In 2014, a record 2,550 people registered to take the plunge. Organizers say far more just come down to watch, up to 20,000.

"It's an event [where] everybody is incredibly happy," said Sean Healy, the supervisor of aquatic services for the Park Board.

"I've never been to an event where I've seen more smiles more high fives and handshakes and hugs than the Polar Bear Swim."

Healy has done the swim each year himself since 1992 and says his technique to get into the water is "methodically wade in and then ... plunge."

Others like Trevor Olson don't waste anytime. He runs from the starting corral as fast as possible into the water and powers his way to a buoy 100-yards away.

Not many people know that there was a competitive 100-yard race added to event in 1973 to honour the swim's founder, Peter Pantages.

Olson, 46, has won the event seven times and come second five times, including the past two years.

"I'm still not really sure why I come back. I think it's the competitive nature in me," he said. He said it's always hard to breath, swimming hard in water that cold.

He travelled from Comox to the race again this year and will try to add to his collection of polar bear trophies.

"Lucky number 13," he said about how many times he's participated.

