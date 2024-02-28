New £9m Bradford health centre to diagnose life-threatening conditions

A new £9m community diagnostic centre has opened in Bradford in a bid to reduce waiting times in the district.

The medical centre at Eccleshill provides health checks, scans and tests, Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership said.

More 13,000 people living in the area were waiting for diagnostic tests in December 2023, with 27% waiting six weeks or more, it said.

The seven-day centre is said to be the first of its kind in West Yorkshire.

Prof Mel Pickup, of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the partnership, said medics were "thrilled" with the new facility.

Prof Pickup said the centre would offer easier access to tests and reduce attendances at local hospitals.

"We are redesigning the way we deliver care, ensuring more people receive exceptional care in community settings now and into the future, keeping people healthy and out of hospital," she added.

