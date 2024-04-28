A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman has reflected on her "bittersweet" milestone after making it to 20 years on the overseas property show.

Back in 2004, Harman and the late Jonnie Irwin teamed up to present their very first episode together and would go on to cover hundreds of big move stories of families seeking out year-round heat.

"I am so proud to have been part of A Place in the Sun for 20 years," she told The Mirror. "It has been life-changing for so many people and to be able to help hundreds of couples – last time I counted it was 440.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin's secret to buying more time amid cancer battle

"It has changed my life in so many ways, too. I met my husband Jon [Boast] on the programme, we've got two children, Joy, nine, and Albion, seven, now and I feel proud to be able to show people that anything is possible.

"But [reaching this landmark] has also been very bittersweet. I still find it very hard even talking about Jonnie. It's still very raw."

The presenter sadly passed away from cancer this year. (Getty)

Irwin was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020 before going public with the news a couple of years later. He passed away in February 2024 and is survived by his wife Jessica Holmes and their three young sons: Rex, Cormac and Rafa.

Further into her interview, Harman explained how she's now urging others to employ Irwin's positive outlook on life despite his health struggles.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin shares family's 'special place' for day out

"Throughout the last 20 years, I've had countless people who had something that has been a catalyst for them, whether that is a bereavement, health scare or other trauma," she said.

"It has made people think life is for living and that is a message I would like to say to everyone today. Not only from Jonnie's passing, but we have also lost other family members and other friends as well. It definitely makes you want to make the best of every day."

A Place in the Sun airs on Channel 4.