Nineteen assessed after A1 Cambridgeshire crashes

Nineteen people were assessed by paramedics after a crash on the A1.

Emergency services were called to a multiple-vehicle crash near Wansford, Cambridgeshire, at about 15:06 BST on Friday.

Paramedics said 14 patients were assessed at the scene, and a further five who were involved in a second road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway were also seen to.

Police said the collision involved "at least six vehicles".

Out of the 19 people assessed on the A1, four were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and treatment, said an East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson.

Seven ambulances and two ambulance officer vehicles were sent to the scene.

Fire and rescue services were also on the scene with crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe attending, plus a crew from Stamford, Lincolnshire.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "They arrived to find a multiple vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway near the junction with the A47.

"Firefighters made the area safe and attended to two casualties, who were then left in the care of ambulance crews. "

"The crews returned to their stations by 5.30pm."

Both lanes were closed heading northbound and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

