A1 repairs to take 'weeks' after fatal lorry crash

Extensive repair works are under way after a lorry crashed through barriers on the A1 [National Highways East]

One lane of the A1 is expected to remain closed for a number of weeks for "extensive repairs" after a fatal lorry crash.

The closure affects the southbound carriageway between the A47 and A605 near Peterborough after an HGV crashed into a field at Water Newton on Friday.

Cambridgeshire Police said a lorry driver in his 40s died and it was investigating the cause of the crash.

National Highways said there was heavy damage to barriers along the major road.

In a post on X it said: "This lane closure will likely remain in place for some weeks as extensive repairs are carried out following heavy damage from the lorry that crashed through the barrier."

