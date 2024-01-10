A10 crash: Woman dies after hit-and-run smash on dual carriageway in north London

Delays on the A10 in Edmonton on Wednesday morning as police closed roads (Transport for London)

A woman pedestrian has died after a hit-and run crash on a dual carriageway in north London.

Police attended the incident on the A10 Cambridge Road, Edmonton but the motorist drove off at speed.

Officers, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were alerted to a car colliding with a pedestrian at 7.15pm on Tuesday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of paramedics and police, a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Officers are working to inform her next of kin.

“The driver of the car failed to stop for police.”

Road closures remain in place whilst Specialist Road Traffic Officers investigate.

Delays were reported back to the A406 North Circular Road.

The A10 was closed in both directions between the B154 Church Street and Bury Street in Edmonton for around 12 hours but has since reopened.