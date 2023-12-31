A12 crash leads to road closure and Essex Police appeal

A section of a major road has been closed after a "serious" crash early on Sunday evening.

The collision took place on the A12 between junctions 18 at Sandon and 19 at Boreham.

Both Northbound and Southbound carriageways on the A12 have been closed and emergency services have arrived at the scene.

An Essex Police spokesperson, who was on the scene at 18.15 GMT, urged drivers to avoid the area all evening.

Police are also looking for anyone with more information or dashcam footage.

The road is expected to be closed "for some time", according to police.

