A12 widening project in Essex approved by transport secretary

The government has given the green light for a £1.2bn upgrade to a dual carriageway in Essex.

Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper has given development consent for the A12 widening scheme.

The major trunk road would be widened from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between junction 19 (Boreham Interchange) and junction 25 (Marks Tey Interchange).

Chelmsford City Council and residents have previously criticised the plans.

National Highways has said projections showed motorists could shave as much as 1.5 hours off their weekly five-day commute, if the widening scheme went ahead.

