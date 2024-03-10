A14 'Newmarket Puddle' gets sarcastic Tripadvisor reviews

Flooding on the A14 has been added to Tripadvisor as a new feature by road users who have been stuck in delays.

"The Newmarket Puddle" has been added to the reviews and ratings website, with sarcastic comments added.

There has been disruption since 22 February on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 37 and 38 at Newmarket on the Cambridgeshire-Suffolk border.

Reviewers posted comments such as "Great place to spot traffic cones!" and "Did I miss the little gift shop?".

More than 11 million litres of water have been extracted from the flooded A14 in the past week, National Highways has said.

One of three lanes remains closed, with road users taking to the review site to post reviews of their time in and around "the most visited attraction in Newmarket".

Another reviewer said: "Free water upon arrival, compliments of the resort and a beautiful lake running adjacent, what more could one want?!

"Free parking and lots of it."

Another said: "Last week I lost 10 hours of my week queuing to see it, so this week I've worked from home to avoid it.

"So mixed bag, incredibly angry last week, rather enjoyed this week. In summary, avoid and you'll be happier."

Another driver said: "I was due to go to Bury St Edmunds but was persuaded to stay by the sheer majesty and vastness of the water.

"They say it has magical powers - it's taken away and then returns almost immediately. When I left I felt refreshed and revitalised."

Another called it "a quite stunning phenomenon of the natural world", while someone claiming to be a keen fisherman said "I spent over there 12 hours with my rods. Not even one catch".

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The A14 eastbound will be fully closed tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 GMT between junction 37 [Newmarket/A142] and junction 38 [A11/Red Lodge] to continue investigations and repairs works.

Story continues

"The aim is to reopen an additional lane when conditions are safer, considering both weather conditions and pump functionality."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830