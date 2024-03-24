A1M closed northbound after 'significant oil spill' between Stevenage and Welwyn

A live traffic camera showed traffic queuing around 9.50pm on Sunday (Highways England)

The A1M was closed northbound on Sunday night after a multi-vehicle crash led to a “significant” oil spill.

Traffic was stopped on the motorway between junction 6 at Welwyn and junction 7 at Stevenage, in Hertfordshire around 9.15pm.

Drivers were warned to expect delays, while a live traffic camera showed stationary traffic queuing on the motorway.

National Highways said on X, formerly Twitter, around 9.40pm: “All emergency services are on scene.

“Thanks for your patience if you're caught within the queue.”

Traffic has been STOPPED on the #A1M northbound in #Hertfordshire between J6 (#Welwyn) and J7 (#Stevenage) due to a collision which has resulted in a significant oil spillage.



Emergency services are on scene.



More information to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/metbarYL8T — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 24, 2024

National Highways urged those stuck in the queue of traffic: “Please don't take it upon yourself to turn around & drive the wrong direction back up the J6 entry slip road.

“Police will shortly be attending the slip road to address vehicles doing so.”

Meanwhile Hertfordshire Police urged people to avoid the area.