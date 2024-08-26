The A38 in Bridgwater to close for three weeks

Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporting Service
·1 min read
A view looking North on the A38 Bristol Road in Bridgwater with cars turning into a junction
The A38 links Bridgwater town centre to the M5 [Google]

A crucial road connecting Bridgwater town centre to the M5 is to close for three weeks for resurfacing work.

The A38 Bristol Road runs from the Cross Rifles roundabout on the edge of the town centre to the Dunball roundabout near junction 23 of the M5.

That section will be closed between Tuesday 27 August and Wednesday 18 September in the evenings between 18:30 and 23:30 BST.

The road will be open outside of these times, including at weekends.

During the evening closures, a diversion will be in place, with access to Wylds Road being maintained.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Richard Wilkins, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said the road is showing signs of wear and tear, and the resurfacing is an essential part of their maintenance schedule.

“We would advise people to plan ahead if they use this route regularly," he said.

Motorists wishing to reach the M5 from the town centre will be diverted along the A39 Bath Road, left onto the A39 Puriton Hill and on to junction 23.

Those coming off the motorway will follow the same diversion in reverse – adding around four miles to their journey.

Some smaller traffic may be able to use Ascot Drive and Kings Drive to reach Bath Road, but this will not be officially advertised as a diversion.

This resurfacing will be completed before work begins on the Dunball roundabout scheme, which the council’s official roadworks portal currently indicates will get under way on September 30.

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Driver dies after semi-truck crashes through bridge, plunges into B.C. lake

    A semi-trailer truck plunged 18 metres off a highway bridge into a lake near Sicamous, B.C., about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops. Officials said Sunday afternoon that the driver's remains and the vehicle's wreckage have both been recovered.Sicamous RCMP said in a press release around 2:45 p.m. PT. Saturday that they initially responded to the incident earlier that day at around 6:45 a.m. PT. Police also believe that the driver was the only person inside the truck.The Columbia Shuswap Regional

  • 5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines

    You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...

  • Cargo ship blocking canal near Kahnawà:ke tugged free

    The Canadian coast guard dislodged a cargo ship that was stuck sideways on the South Shore canal after it experienced a mechanical failure, Friday morning.The entire operation took about 20 minutes says Eric Esclamadon, deputy superintendent of the marine environmental response team with the Canadian Coast Guard.The 138-meter Dutch vessel Heemskerkgracht is currently being towed to the Côte-Sainte-Catherine terminal where it will be inspected. The ship, carrying scrap metal, was turning on its a

  • Ten Things You Didn’t Know About The Classic Ford Mustang

    Just how well do you know this legendary pony car?

  • Driver missing after truck plunges off Highway 1 bridge in Sicamous, B.C.

    SICAMOUS, B.C. — A semi-trailer truck has plunged 18 metres off a highway bridge in Sicamous, B.C., and emergency officials say the driver — the only occupant — is missing.

  • Officer hit by motorcyclist who fled scene: Toronto police

    A police officer is recovering in hospital after being struck by a motorcyclist who fled the scene in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.Duty Insp. Scott Shutt told reporters the motorcyclist was seen stunt driving near Lake Shore Boulevard W. and Rees Street area, near the Rogers Centre stadium, just before 6 p.m.The motorcycle was "popping wheelies," according to a news release."One of our officers tried to stop this vehicle ... when they were struck by this motorcycle," Shutt said.

  • The VW Beetle evokes memories of years gone by, but in Mexico it’s still part of the present

    The once hugely popular design is at serious risk of extinction. But in Mexico, where the last Beetle rolled off the production line at Volkswagen’s flagship factory in Puebla in 2003, the plucky car lives on.

  • 10 Great Cars for Retirees Both Rich and Poor — and 5 To Avoid

    Reaching retirement age often means rewarding yourself for the hard work and sacrifices you made during the previous four or five decades. For some seniors, one of those rewards is getting a new set...

  • 5 Affordable Car Brands That Rarely Need Repairs

    Having a reliable, cost-effective car isn't just good for your wallet but also a must-have for many. With the cost of living skyrocketing over the last five years, owning a car has gotten really...

  • How to install windshield wipers

    If your windshield wipers begin to deteriorate over time, you can replace them yourself. Here is our detailed guide on how to install wiper blades yourself.

  • 18-wheeler driver dies in chain-reaction crash of 5 vehicles on U.S. 287 in Arlington

    The driver did not slow down as traffic approached ongoing road construction, according to Arlington police.

  • E-scooter injuries surge in Alberta and hundreds of children are getting hurt each summer

    E-scooter injuries are on the rise in Alberta and doctors warn they can have serious consequences.According to statistics provided by Alberta Health Services, the number of ER and urgent care visits for e-scooter-related injuries, province-wide, jumped by 21 per cent last year."When you're losing your balance and flying off of that e-scooter, you're almost like a human projectile," said Dr. Eddy Lang, professor of emergency medicine in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.

  • United executive said the new Airbus A321XLR will replace Boeing 757 routes and open new ones

    United's SVP of network planning and alliances, Patrick Quayle, said the A321XLR will open cities in Europe and Africa that the 757 couldn't reach.

  • 4 Cars That Cost More Used Than New

    The whole point of buying a used car is to save money by letting the original owner eat the depreciation. However, the current auto industry has forced the price of some used models up so high that it...

  • Rough 1976 Chevy K10 Runs After Sitting In A Barn

    Who knew a pickup truck could come from the factory in a sport trim model.

  • Ariel Roblin: Is California ready to handle more situations like the Tesla Semi crash?

    When Californians are staring down deadlines — that strongly benefit EV manufacturers — those companies need to be on the front lines of transparency and solutions to ensure the future of our roads is safer.

  • 6 Electric Surfboards That’ll Help You Catch Your Next Wave

    Our top six picks of the latest offerings from names like Fliteboard, Lift and Aerofoils are designed for all rider types.

  • 10-foot python found during San Francisco Bay Area sideshow bust

    A 10-foot-long python was discovered in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow in the San Francisco Bay Area that attracted hundreds of people, authorities say. The Vallejo Police Department said officials received multiple calls around 11:12 p.m. Friday of a sideshow involving roughly 500 vehicles in that bay area city. Drivers were blocking traffic, beaming lasers into the eyes of other motorists, and spinning their vehicles, according to a police statement.

  • Derry 16-year-old killed in Donegal crash

    Kian Dawson from Londonderry died and a man in his 20s is in hospital following a crash on Saturday.

  • South Korea to advance EV battery certification scheme after fires

    South Korea's government and ruling party have agreed to move up an electric vehicle battery certification programme, the party said on Sunday, as authorities seek to alleviate public safety concerns after a series of fires involving EVs. The government will start the battery certification scheme in October, earlier than scheduled, to help guarantee the safety of EV batteries, Han Zeea, a spokesperson for the People Power Party, told reporters. The government also agreed to require automakers operating in the country to identify batteries used in their electric vehicles.