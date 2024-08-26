The A38 in Bridgwater to close for three weeks

A crucial road connecting Bridgwater town centre to the M5 is to close for three weeks for resurfacing work.

The A38 Bristol Road runs from the Cross Rifles roundabout on the edge of the town centre to the Dunball roundabout near junction 23 of the M5.

That section will be closed between Tuesday 27 August and Wednesday 18 September in the evenings between 18:30 and 23:30 BST.

The road will be open outside of these times, including at weekends.

During the evening closures, a diversion will be in place, with access to Wylds Road being maintained.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Richard Wilkins, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said the road is showing signs of wear and tear, and the resurfacing is an essential part of their maintenance schedule.

“We would advise people to plan ahead if they use this route regularly," he said.

Motorists wishing to reach the M5 from the town centre will be diverted along the A39 Bath Road, left onto the A39 Puriton Hill and on to junction 23.

Those coming off the motorway will follow the same diversion in reverse – adding around four miles to their journey.

Some smaller traffic may be able to use Ascot Drive and Kings Drive to reach Bath Road, but this will not be officially advertised as a diversion.

This resurfacing will be completed before work begins on the Dunball roundabout scheme, which the council’s official roadworks portal currently indicates will get under way on September 30.

