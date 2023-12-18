A42: Major road shut after crash in Leicestershire

A section of the A42 in Leicestershire has been closed in both directions due to a crash, police have said.

Leicestershire Police said the A42 between junction 13, at Ashby-de-la-Zouch, and junction 23 of the M1, near East Midlands Airport, has been shut.

National Highways said an air ambulance was called to the scene.

Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes, and National Highways said there were delays of 90 minutes from the south.

There were also delays of at least 60 minutes for motorists approaching from the north, the agency said at about 12:50 GMT.

