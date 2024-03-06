A5 remains closed after lorry and car crash

The incident happened on a part of the road between Omagh and Ballygawley

The A5 remains closed following a serious crash between a car and a lorry on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on a stretch of the Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley in County Tyrone.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 19:18 GMT and despatched crews to the scene - along with police and firefighters.

The road remains closed in in both directions and diversions have been put in place.

At 06:30 GMT on Wednesday, the police said the road is likely to be closed for several hours.