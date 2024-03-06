A5 remains closed after lorry and car crash
The A5 remains closed following a serious crash between a car and a lorry on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened on a stretch of the Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley in County Tyrone.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 19:18 GMT and despatched crews to the scene - along with police and firefighters.
The road remains closed in in both directions and diversions have been put in place.
At 06:30 GMT on Wednesday, the police said the road is likely to be closed for several hours.