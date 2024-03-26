A5 in Leicestershire shut in both directions after serious collision

Leicestershire Police said it was attending a "major incident"

The A5 in Leicestershire has been closed in both directions following a serious crash at Smockington, near Hinckley.

National Highways said the road would be closed for an "extended duration" between the M69 and the A4303.

Police confirmed officers were at the scene following the crash shortly before 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The force said on social media it was dealing with a "major incident" and urged drivers to avoid the area.

It has yet to reveal further details but National Highways said paramedics and fire fighters were also in attendance at the scene near the Warwickshire border.

