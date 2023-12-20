A9 dualling project delayed by 10 years until 2035

The roads project aims to tackle single carriageway sections between Inverness and Perth

Completing the dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth has been delayed by 10 years until 2035.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan said a new rolling programme of improvements was "achievable" and there would be "no let up" in the work.

But opposition MSPs said communities had been waiting since SNP manifesto commitments in 2007 and 2011 to see the road upgraded by a target date of 2025.

In February, the government said finishing by 2025 was "unachievable".

Over the last 10 years, two sections of single carriageway totalling 11 miles (18km) of road have been upgraded.

About 77 miles has yet to be dualled.

On Wednesday Ms McAllan told Holyrood the Scottish government was committed to making the A9 safer.

She said communities living along the route should have confidence a new rolling programme would complete the job 100% by the end of 2035.

Ms McAllan said fully dualling the route would make it safer and reduce journey times.

She told Holyrood a new hybrid way of funding the road-building project would be used.

Some of the construction work would involve private investment using a Mutual Investment Model developed by the Welsh government.

Ms McAllan said the total cost is estimated at £3.7bn at April 2023 prices.

She said when adjusted for inflation, that was equivalent to £2.45bn at April 2008 prices, which she said was well within the original cost estimate of £3bn in 2008.

Ms McAllan said: "The improved safety expected from dualling is absolutely crucial.

"I wish to take this opportunity to offer my heart-felt sympathies and condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one or been injured in collisions on the A9."

But Scottish Conservative Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said communities in Perth and Kinross and the Highlands had waiting too long for improvements.

Scottish Labour MSP Alex Rowley said there had been "excuse after excuse" for delays to the project.

The project has seen two sections of single carriageway dualled so far

A Holyrood inquiry has been examining the delays.

It has called for evidence from former first minister Nichola Sturgeon and current FM Humza Yousaf.

The A9 is Scotland's longest trunk road and often described as the spine of the Scottish road network.

It runs about 230 miles (370km) from Scrabster, near Thurso on the north Highland coast, to near Dunblane in central Scotland. The A9 then continues to near Falkirk.

The Inverness to Perth stretch is one of the busiest on the A9, and has been the scene of numerous fatal accidents in recent years.

The Scottish government has spent almost £500m on improvements so far.

Among the challenging sections left to be upgraded is the area around the 1,315ft (401m) Slochd Summit south of Inverness.

The first major revamps of the A9, in the 1970s and 1980s, included bypasses of more than a dozen towns and villages - but most of the road has remained single carriageway.