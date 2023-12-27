AAA expects record holiday travel

CBC

If you were the wife of a Newfoundland logger and received a "love cushion" upon your husband's return, it was a token that showed an unbreakable bound.Ivan White of Flat Bay on Newfoundland's west coast received a pair of red and green pillow covers from his dad when he married his wife, Joanann, 36 years ago. Each year since, they are the first Christmas decoration to be shown off in their home.White's father was a logger, and while he can't be sure of the origins of the pillow affectionately