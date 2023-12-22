AAA projects 7.5 million people to fly this holiday season, surpassing record from 2019
According to AAA, 115 million Americans are expected to travel around Christmas and New Year’s Day.
According to AAA, 115 million Americans are expected to travel around Christmas and New Year’s Day.
It's unclear what prevented the crude deliveries from reaching India, but now the tankers are idling at sea miles off their destinations, a report says.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday to Costa Rica with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royals looked so close in photos revealed from the trip
I mean, I do love soup.
Hours are being shaved off flight times returning from Asia and heading to Europe as holiday travel begins.
His Majesty hasn't spent a Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since 2018
As Toronto opens a mall with no doors, ceilings or parking lots and stores focused on experiential shopping and neighbourhood needs, commentators say the successful mall of the future will offer more than big-box stores and food courts.
The Queen of Christmas visited the country's capital to spread some holiday cheer
(Bloomberg) -- The shift away from cars with dirty combustion engines is running into a new hurdle: Drivers don’t want to buy used electric vehicles, and that’s undermining the market for new ones, too.Most Read from BloombergHyperloop One to Shut Down After Failing to Reinvent TransitTencent Leads $80 Billion Rout as China Rekindles Crackdown FearHarvard Financial Pain Grows as Blavatnik Joins Donor RevoltVilified Zero-Day Options Blamed by Traders for S&P DeclineGiuliani Files for Bankruptcy A
An odd start to winter across much of Canada may leave these two cities snow-free on Christmas morning for the first time on record
Imagine expecting employees to PAY to use the microwave in the break room!
Simon Napier-Bell described the holiday song from the iconic pop duo as a “magnificent piece of work.”
A sexual assault case against the former sales director of a prominent Edmonton homebuilder has been paused by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. The Court of King's Bench issued a stay of proceedings in the sexual assault charge faced by Robin Nasserdeen, former director of sales with Coventry Homes — effectively halting the criminal case. The directive to stay the proceedings was made on December 18 by the Crown prosecutor assigned to the case. Nasserdeen was charged with sexually assaulti
“If I’m not in a Santa suit, I wear reds and greens. I wear sweaters with Christmas lights on them where I push a button and I light up,” Parton shared on Instagram
Home cooks love this "perfect every time!" go-to.
(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said billionaire Jimmy Haslam admitted to offering payments to executives at Pilot Travel Centers as he prepares to sell his remaining stake in the truck-stop chain to Warren Buffett’s company.Most Read from BloombergHyperloop One to Shut Down After Failing to Reinvent TransitTencent Leads $80 Billion Rout as China Rekindles Crackdown FearHarvard Financial Pain Grows as Blavatnik Joins Donor RevoltVilified Zero-Day Options Blamed by Traders for S&P DeclineG
This creamy cocktail is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to Christmas tipple – and its vegan
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models. The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 seddan and the RX350 SUV, among others. The vehicles being recalled have sensors
The mom of two opened up about why she puts so much effort into the tradition
Taylor Swift helped bring Giny and her daughter closer together.
The Queen of Christmas and her kids journeyed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave this holiday season