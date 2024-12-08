Aamir Khan - a Bollywood icon redefining what it means to be a star

Aamir Khan, often hailed as Bollywood's Tom Cruise, has built a reputation not just as an actor, director and producer but as a true change-maker in Indian cinema.

Known for tackling pressing social issues, his films have long been a catalyst for shifting perspectives in Bollywood.

His latest project, The Lost Ladies, is no exception, with a comedic twist that's earned a spot in the BAFTA race and been selected for the Oscars' international category.

The film, directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, tells the story of two men who mistakenly bring home the wrong brides - a funny story underscored by powerful themes of patriarchy's impact on both genders.

Khan's humour and Rao's directorial finesse craft a story that's both entertaining and thought-provoking.

"Women have been working on themselves for quite a while and struggling with that," says Khan. "Men have done nothing."

"We've alluded to violence against women in the film," adds director Rao. "The deeper themes of how patriarchy affects women are central to the story."

'Men are the big losers'

For Khan, the film is as much about men as it is women. He describes how societal expectations can strip men of their ability to connect emotionally.

"They can't hold their son and give him a hug because it's not such a manly thing to do," says the actor.

"What men don't realise is that what they are losing because of patriarchy is a big loss to a lot of men."

The 59-year-old says society often pushes men to be breadwinners, even when their instincts might lead them toward homemaking.

"I think men are the big losers," he adds, challenging patriarchal norms. "If they fail to fully develop themselves… they fail to develop their sensitive side."

Khan believes change begins with emotional connection, saying you can "convince a person logically, but it doesn't help - it's when you emotionally convince someone that change begins".

His work also raises questions about freedom of choice.

"Every girl or woman - or for that matter, a man - should be free to decide how they would like to lead their lives," he tells Sky News.

Asked what drives him to make such unconventional films, he credits his mother as "a big influence on how I am today".

From addressing educational challenges in Taare Zameen Par to exploring gender roles in The Lost Ladies, Khan's cinematic journey reflects his commitment to tackling India's most pressing social issues.

Through his body of work, Khan has sought to inspire change, one film at a time.