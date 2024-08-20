AAPI Democratic leaders stress importance of Asian voters for Harris

What they are saying: At an AAPI caucus meeting during this week’s Democratic National Convention, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth stressed the importance of mobilizing the AAPI community, the fastest-growing racial group in the U.S., particularly in key battleground states. “We are the margin of victory,” Duckworth declared , urging nationwide outreach. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the increasing AAPI representation in Congress, reflecting the growing political influence of this demographic. The significance of AAPI voters was a consistent theme at the meeting, with leaders pointing out that their support could be decisive in securing Harris’ victory.

South Asian community support: Harris’ mixed heritage — being the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother — resonates deeply with South Asian Americans. Sumathi Madhure, a South Asian delegate, told the Los Angeles Times, “To think that somebody of South Asian descent will be, perhaps, the president, be the most powerful person in the world...that’s just beyond imagination.” Harris, who spoke briefly at the DNC on Monday, has long embraced her dual heritage. “I grew up with a strong Indian culture, and I was raised in a Black community,” she said in 2003, reflecting her deep connection to both identities. This shared identity has galvanized the South Asian community, which has mobilized significant support, including raising $285,000 in donations and recruiting 500 new volunteers through the South Asians for Harris initiative.