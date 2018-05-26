Aaron Brown runs season-best 20.07 in men's 200m at Prefontaine Classic

Aaron Brown was all smiles Saturday at a sun-splashed Hayward Field after setting a season-best time of 20.07 seconds for a third-place finish in the men's 200 metres at the Diamond League's 44th Prefontaine Classic.

Running in Lane 4, the Toronto sprinter climbed as high as second with the wind at his back before 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago passed him on the straightaway and finished in 20.05. American Noah Lyles won in a world-leading and personal-best 19.69.

"I'm pretty happy. It was a really, really strong field," Brown, 25, told the BBC. "I knew all the fast guys were on the outside of me so I wanted to be in good position coming off the curve and hold on at the end.

"It was a pretty good executed race and I'll go back to training and see if I can do even better."

At the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month, Brown stopped the clock in 20.34 at his season-opening 200 after posting the fastest semifinal in Games history in 20.18. He followed that effort with an identical time at the season-opening Diamond League meet at Doha, Qatar, on May 4.

"I got third [Saturday] and in Doha I was fifth," Brown said, "so I'd like to keep climbing up and hopefully go under 20 [seconds for] a personal best." Brown ran a PB of 20.00 on April 30, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

"Aaron should be a 19.90 or 19.80 guy and dipping under that in big races," CBC Sports track analyst Donovan Bailey said last August. "He certainly has great speed endurance, but he absolutely has to run the corner harder than he has [this season] in order to dip under 20 seconds more consistently."

'I sense a different Aaron this year'

Brown ran 20.13 in the 200 final last July at the Canadian championships and finished a trying 2017 campaign with a 20.17 effort in Brussels. He then turned in a season-best 20.08 at the world track and field championships in his 200 heat race but was disqualified for a lane violation at London Stadium.

"I sense a different Aaron this year, that he has a plan to improve," Bailey said earlier this season. "He's no longer afraid to compete and when he gets to the final [of a race] he has no fear running his own race, staying relaxed and running smoothly. I'm very happy that mentally, he's finally [arrived] and can put it together in the big race."

Lyles, last year's Diamond League champion, has won all four of the Diamond League races he has entered. He ran a 19.83 PB at Doha to break fellow American Ameer Webb's meet record of 19.85, set on May 6, 2016.

Last May in Shanghai, the 20-year-old native of Gainesville, Fla., ran a world-leading 19.90 and returned from injury to capture the circuit's final event in Brussels in September.

Newman injury 'doesn't look good'

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman will have to wait to test her new poles in competition after being forced to withdraw on Saturday after injuring her left knee in warmup.

"I'm not sure what the diagnosis is but it doesn't look good. She was unable to continue," Newman's coach Doug Wood said in a text message to CBC Sports, adding the London, Ont., native has battled tendinitis "for a bit."

On May 4, the 23-year-old used poles from a local club in Doha, Qatar, and placed seventh at the season-opening Diamond League meet with a clearance of 4.54 metres, one day after her eight poles were snapped in transit.

Newman, who matched her personal-best of 4.75 to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in April, was eyeing the meet record of 4.72 in Eugene and was planning to use the competition as a "building block" to achieve her ultimate goal of Olympic gold at Tokyo in 2020.

American Jenn Suhr, 36, shattered the meet record on Saturday, clearing 4.85 for the victory, after Newman had defeated the Olympic champion at last year's adidas Boost Boston Games.

Great Britain's Eliza McCartney, who cleared 4.70 to earn silver at Commonwealth Games, set a PB of 4.85 in Eugene to place second while 2016 Olympic silver medallist Sandi Morris of the United States was third (4.70).

Ronnie Baker repeats in men's 100

Sprinter Ronnie Baker finally parlayed his consistent success indoors to the outdoor track, upstaging up-and-coming American teammate Christian Coleman to win the men's 100 metres.

