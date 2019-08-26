Aaron Judge Promises Home Run to Yankees Fan Before Game — and Does Exactly That

Aaron Judge is a man of his word.

Before the New York Yankees ball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, Judge, 27, made a promise to John Brown, the father of Yankees bullpen catcher Jason Brown, that he would “hit one” for him.

John and Judge quickly chatted before the game, and the two shared a sweet moment, which was shared on Twitter. The Yankees slugger shook John’s hand and told him he would hit a home run during the game.

Judge kept his word and at the top of the third inning, the baseball star accomplished his 16th home run of the season, slamming the ball deep into the right-center field stands. Judge’s solid hit also gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead, which extended to a 5-1 win against the Dodgers.

A man of the people @TheJudge44 pic.twitter.com/8uDeuD3lBs — R2C2 is UNINTERRUPTED (@R2C2) August 25, 2019

RELATED: Home Run! Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Welcome Son Krew Aron

“I missed him when we went to Anaheim,” Judge told New York Daily News of John after the game. “He usually comes to those games, he’s from down in this area. I saw him on the field and ran over, wanted to say a quick hello to him and his family.”

“I told him I’d get one tonight,” he added. “The wind was blowing right and I was able to do it.”

RELATED: 99-Year-Old Pirates Fan Surprised by Family with First-Ever Ballgame for Birthday

Jason and his family expressed gratitude towards Judge for taking a moment to chat with John, a retired teacher, prior to the beginning of Sunday’s game.

“That’s just Aaron Judge,” Jason told the outlet. “When we come out here, my parents live pretty close. So, somehow we missed them in Anaheim this year, so we got to see them here. That was a special moment, thanks to Aaron.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Kid Born Without Limbs Whom the Yankees Call An Inspiration

The Yankees are currently 85-47, tying them with the Houston Astros for the best record in the American League, as of now.

Their next game is Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.