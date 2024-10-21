Aaron Paul’s Wife Lauren Rewears 11-Year-Old Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Dress on the Red Carpet

The couple — who wed in 2013 — looked stylish at the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Oct. 19

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Aaron Paul's wife Lauren Paul wore her 2013 wedding rehearsal dress at the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

For her latest red carpet look, Lauren Paul found a gem buried in her closet!

To attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala with husband Aaron Paul, Lauren, 37, brought out a gown she originally bought and wore at her rehearsal dinner over a decade ago — pulling off the ultimate vintage rewear.

As the couple hit the red carpet together at the Los Angeles gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, she glowed in the gown, a black-and-white floor-length halter dress with floral, lace and mesh details.

Lauren Paul/Instagram Lauren Paul reveals she wore her wedding rehearsal dinner dress on red carper

To modernize it a bit, she opted for a very on-trend glam, rocking a glowy, natural base and a pink, glossy lip. She also slicked her hair back into a single braid and accessorized with lots of sparkling jewelry.

Aaron, meanwhile, complemented her look — and let her shine — in an all-black ensemble, which he teamed with some subtle gold details, including a flower broach and dainty chain. Unlike his wife, the 45-year-old actor did not appear to have recycled a wedding outfit for the gala.

Lauren revealed the original reason she purchased the gown the day after the gala in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Lauren Paul/Instagram Lauren Paul poses for selfies with husband Aaron Paul and Nicole Richie

Alongside a photo of the back of the dress, she wrote that the Academy Museum Gala “was so gorgeous and special, wow.”

“I decided to wear my rehearsal dinner dress that has been sitting in my closet for 11 years,” she added. “Does that mean it's vintage? 🙃.”

The director also shared a selfie she seemingly snapped with her Breaking Bad actor beau before the gala, as well as one she took with Nicole Richie on the red carpet.

As Lauren pointed out, her and Aaron’s night out in L.A. comes over 11 years after the longtime loves got married in May 2013 at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul at the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

The ceremony was held in front of 250 guests, including Aaron's Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston, and Lauren wore an Amsale gown. And, as an ode to their Paris engagement — Aaron popped the question on a stoop in the neighborhood of St. Germain on New Year’s Eve 2012 — the couple held a 1920s Parisian carnival-themed reception.

"It was beautiful and so emotional," Lauren previously told PEOPLE of the day. "The first moment I saw Aaron will forever be the most perfect visual snapshot of my life."

The couple went on to welcome two kids: a daughter, Story Annabelle, in 2018 and a son, Ryden Caspian, in 2022.

