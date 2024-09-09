Aaron Rodgers documentary set to stream on Netflix in December

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the NFL spotlight this season. Now, he’ll have a Netflix documentary to add to the buzz.

Netflix announced Monday that a new docuseries, titled “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” will follow Rodgers’ life off the field and his comeback journey after injury. The three episodes will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 17 and are produced by Religion of Sports, Skydance Sports and NFL Films.

Rodgers, 40, moved to the Jets for the 2023 season after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. However, his New York debut was cut short after he suffered an Achilles tear just four offensive snaps into the Jets’ 2023 season opener.

Rodgers will make his long-awaited return to the field as the Jets kick off their season against the reigning NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers subject of Netflix documentary streaming in December