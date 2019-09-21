Aaron Smith says All Blacks could have done more in Springboks win

SHOWS: YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (SEPTEMBER 21, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND SCRUMHALF, AARON SMITH, SAYING:

"We left a lot out there and missed a lot of opportunities. It is going to be great to look at the tape. There was a lot of attitude and effort out there tonight but you know if we were a bit smarter in certain areas, I think we could have put more points on them. We got to look at our D (defence) as well. They breached us pretty easily on some occasions and maybe some of the things we were looking for with the ref didn't help us either. We probably were moaning a bit, 'oh that, what's that, what's that', and then they bloody score under the posts. So you just have to forget, have a short memory and live in the moment. Grateful we won but you know you got to be smart against these top sides otherwise they will score and on another day that could have been us on the bad end of it."

STORY: Four minutes of first-half brilliance led an otherwise unconvincing New Zealand to a 23-13 victory over South Africa in a clash between two World Cup favourites on Saturday (September 21) in Yokohama, Japan.

All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith said that despite the win, his side could have made life easier for themselves on the pitch and "missed a lot of opportunities".