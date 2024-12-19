Aaron Tveit Is a Dad! Broadway Actor Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, with Fiancée Ericka Yang (Exclusive)

The Broadway star confirms exclusively to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed their baby girl in November

Aaron Tveit is a dad!

The Broadway actor, 41, and his fiancée Ericka Yang, who is also a Broadway actress, 42, have welcomed their first baby together, Tveit confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"My fiancée Erika Yang and I welcomed a baby girl in November," Tveit tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We couldn't be happier she's finally here, and we're full of gratitude during this holiday season."

Jemal Countess/Getty Aaron Tveit (left) and Ericka Yang

In July, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby together, sharing a joint Instagram post. The former Moulin Rouge! costars posed for a selfie on the beach, both cradling Yang's baby bump and sharing a kiss.

The actor kept it simple in the caption, writing, "Table for 3 🤍."

Tveit and Yang first sparked dating rumors when they costarred in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! but didn’t go public with their relationship until years later, when the new dad wished her a happy birthday in May 2021.

“My favorite picture of you. My favorite smile,” he captioned a photo of Yang laughing as he kissed her on the cheek. “Happy Birthday @erickahunter I love you!”

The two then made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2021 at the Tony Awards, where Tveit won best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for Moulin Rouge!.

“So proud of our show…and especially proud of my man ❤️,” Yang captioned a collection of photos of her and Tveit at the event on Instagram.

Tveit also gave Yang a shoutout during his speech, thanking her for her “love and support and always putting up with me.”

