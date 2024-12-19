Aaron Tveit Is a Dad! Broadway Actor Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, with Fiancée Ericka Yang (Exclusive)

The Broadway star confirms exclusively to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed their baby girl in November

Hannah Sacks, Dave Quinn
·2 min read
Jeanette D. Moses/Variety via Getty Ericka Yang (left) and Aaron Tveit at the opening of 'Sunset Blvd.'

Jeanette D. Moses/Variety via Getty

Ericka Yang (left) and Aaron Tveit at the opening of 'Sunset Blvd.'

Aaron Tveit is a dad!

The Broadway actor, 41, and his fiancée Ericka Yang, who is also a Broadway actress, 42, have welcomed their first baby together, Tveit confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"My fiancée Erika Yang and I welcomed a baby girl in November," Tveit tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We couldn't be happier she's finally here, and we're full of gratitude during this holiday season."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Jemal Countess/Getty Aaron Tveit (left) and Ericka Yang
Jemal Countess/Getty Aaron Tveit (left) and Ericka Yang

Related: Aaron Tveit and Fiancée Ericka Yang Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Table for 3'

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby together, sharing a joint Instagram post. The former Moulin Rouge! costars posed for a selfie on the beach, both cradling Yang's baby bump and sharing a kiss.

The actor kept it simple in the caption, writing, "Table for 3 🤍."

Tveit and Yang first sparked dating rumors when they costarred in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! but didn’t go public with their relationship until years later, when the new dad wished her a happy birthday in May 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A A R O N T V E I T (@aarontveit)

“My favorite picture of you. My favorite smile,” he captioned a photo of Yang laughing as he kissed her on the cheek. “Happy Birthday @erickahunter I love you!”

The two then made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2021 at the Tony Awards, where Tveit won best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for Moulin Rouge!.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So proud of our show…and especially proud of my man ❤️,” Yang captioned a collection of photos of her and Tveit at the event on Instagram.

Tveit also gave Yang a shoutout during his speech, thanking her for her “love and support and always putting up with me.”

Read the original article on People

Latest Stories