Abandon Biden movement protests Harris in Chicago ahead of the DNC

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans issued a report on Monday alleging Democratic President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, but it was unclear whether they would push for a vote following a probe the White House has long dismissed as politically motivated. A 291-page report by three House committees alleged that Biden profited from an influence-peddling scheme to enrich himself and members of his family through foreign business dealings beginning in 2014, when Biden was vice president. "The committees present this information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and consideration of appropriate next steps," the report said.