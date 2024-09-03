Abandoned downtown buildings to be torn down under demolition program, city says

The demolition is scheduled to start this month, and is expected to take four weeks, according to Cantiro Group. The buildings, on the southside of 4th Avenue S.W., include the Phillips Building (seen here), Petro-Tech Printing Ltd. and the Lorrnel Building. (Google Maps - image credit)

The City of Calgary has announced plans to bring down four abandoned buildings in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. to make space for more housing.

Within days, Edmonton developer Cantiro Group will start levelling the downtown buildings, which have sat vacant and vandalized for years, according to the city.

Demolition of three of the four structures will be supported by the Downtown Calgary Demolition Incentive Program, which encourages developers to tear down unused office space.

"When you're taking properties like this that desperately need a lot of love and ultimately taking them down to create something new … you are adding to public safety," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek at a news conference on Tuesday.

"You're eliminating a place where no one is coming and is … ready for vandalism and the types of things that we don't want to see in our city."

Gondek said the buildings were deemed unsuitable for housing conversion. They were also reviewed for heritage significance before demolition was approved.

"If there had been any concerns, this project would not be moving forward," she said.

Cantiro plans to build a 33-storey, mixed-use tower with about 340 rental housing units, including at least 50 affordable units.

The developer will receive about $176,000 for the project, Gondek said on Tuesday.

"In Alberta, in Calgary … we have people wanting to move here for opportunity," said Jodie Wacko, chief operating officer of Cantiro Group. "With that comes the need for housing, and we're just happy to be part of that solution in downtown Calgary."

The city of Calgary announced on Tuesday that four abandoned buildings on 4 Avenue S.W. will be demolished to build a 33-storey tower.

The city says the abandoned buildings on Fourth Avenue S.W., between Fifth and Sixth streets, will be demolished to build a 33-storey tower. Seen here is the Lorrnel Building. (Google Maps)

Cantiro is still tweaking the development permit, but Wacko said his company is thrilled with the site's potential.

"The proximity to the amenities of the river valley are just a block or two away," he said.

"We're linked to the Plus-15 system. So people … living in this project have an easy pedestrian commute to the many office towers that make up downtown Calgary."

Grants provided through the demolition incentive program cover 50 per cent of demolition costs up to $15 per square foot, according to the city.

There are no other applications currently being considered through the program, city officials said Tuesday.

Abatement work at the site has already wrapped up and demolition will begin this month.

Non-potable water will be used for dust control during the demolition, said Gondek, and traffic impacts will be minimal.

Cantiro Group plans to start construction on the tower early next year.