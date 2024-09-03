Abandoned downtown buildings to be torn down under demolition program, city says

CBC
·2 min read
The demolition is scheduled to start this month, and is expected to take four weeks, according to Cantiro Group. The buildings, on the southside of 4th Avenue S.W., include the Phillips Building (seen here), Petro-Tech Printing Ltd. and the Lorrnel Building. (Google Maps - image credit)
The demolition is scheduled to start this month, and is expected to take four weeks, according to Cantiro Group. The buildings, on the southside of 4th Avenue S.W., include the Phillips Building (seen here), Petro-Tech Printing Ltd. and the Lorrnel Building. (Google Maps - image credit)

The City of Calgary has announced plans to bring down four abandoned buildings in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. to make space for more housing.

Within days, Edmonton developer Cantiro Group will start levelling the downtown buildings, which have sat vacant and vandalized for years, according to the city.

Demolition of three of the four structures will be supported by the Downtown Calgary Demolition Incentive Program, which encourages developers to tear down unused office space.

"When you're taking properties like this that desperately need a lot of love and ultimately taking them down to create something new … you are adding to public safety," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek at a news conference on Tuesday.

"You're eliminating a place where no one is coming and is … ready for vandalism and the types of things that we don't want to see in our city."

Gondek said the buildings were deemed unsuitable for housing conversion. They were also reviewed for heritage significance before demolition was approved.

"If there had been any concerns, this project would not be moving forward," she said.

Cantiro plans to build a 33-storey, mixed-use tower with about 340 rental housing units, including at least 50 affordable units.

The developer will receive about $176,000 for the project, Gondek said on Tuesday.

"In Alberta, in Calgary … we have people wanting to move here for opportunity," said Jodie Wacko, chief operating officer of Cantiro Group. "With that comes the need for housing, and we're just happy to be part of that solution in downtown Calgary."

The city of Calgary announced on Tuesday that four abandoned buildings on 4 Avenue S.W. will be demolished to build a 33-storey tower.
The city of Calgary announced on Tuesday that four abandoned buildings on 4 Avenue S.W. will be demolished to build a 33-storey tower.

The city says the abandoned buildings on Fourth Avenue S.W., between Fifth and Sixth streets, will be demolished to build a 33-storey tower. Seen here is the Lorrnel Building. (Google Maps)

Cantiro is still tweaking the development permit, but Wacko said his company is thrilled with the site's potential.

"The proximity to the amenities of the river valley are just a block or two away," he said.

"We're linked to the Plus-15 system. So people … living in this project have an easy pedestrian commute to the many office towers that make up downtown Calgary."

Grants provided through the demolition incentive program cover 50 per cent of demolition costs up to $15 per square foot, according to the city.

There are no other applications currently being considered through the program, city officials said Tuesday.

Abatement work at the site has already wrapped up and demolition will begin this month.

Non-potable water will be used for dust control during the demolition, said Gondek, and traffic impacts will be minimal.

Cantiro Group plans to start construction on the tower early next year.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?

    A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r

  • Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video

    A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota

  • Sweden's 'Queen of Trash' on trial for mountains of waste

    Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.

  • The largest dam removal project in the US is completed – a major win for Indigenous tribes

    The Klamath River dams removal project was a significant win for tribal nations on the Oregon-California border who for decades have fought to restore the river back to its natural state.

  • Volunteer snake wranglers have hands full protecting at-risk reptiles from Edmonton roads

    For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna

  • Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'

    The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.

  • Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake

    From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.

  • 5-year-old attacked by mountain lion during Labor Day family outing to Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles

    A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.

  • Deputy mayor calls for stronger remediation rules after 'war zone' left on Bathurst waterfront

    As the province selects a bidder to clean up an abandoned Bathurst mill site, a local official wants to see stronger rules to prevent the same situation from happening again. For the past 20 years, towering silos, old concrete pillars and tanks have sat on a waterfront property spanning more than eight hectares, or 20 acres, along the main drive into Bathurst. Once an employer of thousands and a sign of economic prosperity, Deputy Mayor Michael Willett said the old Smurfit-Stone mill site has be

  • This bestselling LifeStraw is on sale for under $25 — shoppers call it a 'must-have' for travelling, hiking and more

    Shoppers call this gadget "reliable" and say it brings them "peace of mind."

  • Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside

    Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.

  • A New Breakthrough in Fusion Reactors Could Solve a Major Problem Scientists Have Faced

    A fusion reactor contains some of the most intense conditions in the known universe, and making materials to withstand those conditions isn’t easy.

  • Kitten Joy Amid Scotland's Wildcats' Successful Breeding Season

    Scotland's wildcats enjoyed a successful breeding season with the birth of 16 kittens at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park. These kittens were born at the project's dedicated off-show conservation breeding centre, where they are being prepared for eventual release into the wild. Among the proud parents are Margaret and Cranachan, who have welcomed a litter of two. Droma and Arran, along with Fruin and Mallachie, have each had litters of three. Meanwhile, Skye and Oscar, as well as Fian and Rannoch, are now caring for litters of four. All sixteen kittens are earmarked for release in 2025, with hopes that they will contribute significantly to the survival of this endangered species. Over the coming year, the young wildcats will undergo extensive preparation to equip them for life in the wild. Once they reach independence and are no longer dependent on their mothers, they will be moved to large pre-release enclosures designed to foster their natural development while minimising human contact and disturbance. The team is closely monitoring the kittens' progress through remote CCTV cameras, which not only allow for observation without interference but also provide valuable data on their behavioural development. This technology has also captured heartwarming footage of the kittens playing with their siblings, offering a rare glimpse into their early lives.

  • Residents hope a road that threatened old-growth forest will be rerouted

    A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f

  • Gavin Newsom’s commute makes him a hypocrite. We’re left holding his climate goals | Opinion

    The Newsom administration wants Californians to drive 35% less to fight climate change. The governor’s long commute isn’t leading by example.

  • Idaho hunters kill grizzly bear after one hunter is attacked

    An archery hunter in Idaho was knocked to the ground and bitten by a grizzly bear Sunday, but he and his partner pulled sidearms and killed the bear. Both men dialed 911 after the incident. As Monday afternoon, the injured hunter was recovering from…

  • Germany’s Populist Surge Puts Nation’s Climate Momentum at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A populist upsurge in elections in two eastern German states on Sunday sent the signal that opposition is growing to policies aimed at cleaning up Europe’s biggest economy. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsThe Greens, the main driver of Germany’s environmental push in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition, suffered losses in Saxony and an even bigger blow in T

  • Famous alleged 'Russian spy' whale found dead off Norway

    SHOWS: HvaldimirSTORY: A beluga whale that became famous for suspicions it was trained to spy for Russia was found dead off the coast of Norway over the weekend.:: Jorgen Ree Wiig / Norwegian Directorate of FisheriesNorway's public broadcaster reported that a father and son spotted the whale's body - - but that it was not clear what caused his death.The whale, nicknamed ‘Hvaldimir’ – a mash-up of the Norwegian word for whale, 'hval', and Vladimir Putin's first name - was discovered in Norwegian waters five years ago.At that time he was wearing a harness with what appeared to be a small camera mount.Hvaldimir was very interested in people and seemed to respond to hand signals,leading Norwegian intelligence to suspect the whale had been trained in captivity in Russia before crossing into Norway’s waters.The nonprofit that had been monitoring the whale, Marine Mind, said Monday (September 2) that Hvaldimir was not just a whale, but quote, “a reminder of the deep bond between humans and the natural world.” Moscow has never responded to allegations about the whale.

  • Amid flurry of China-US talks, climate meetings to seek areas of 'practical cooperation'

    US climate envoy John Podesta will start a three-day visit to China on Wednesday as the world's top two greenhouse gas emitters look to bridge gaps on key issues ahead of a United Nations summit in November. Podesta will co-chair meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenmin, in their latest round of talks on climate change. The two sides would "conduct in-depth exchanges of views on practical cooperation", their domestic climate actions, and the multilateral process on climate change, Chin

  • How Ontario gardeners can help prevent spread of invasive species

    Ontario’s ecology faces a threat from the dog-strangling vine, an invasive plant spreading seeds at the end of summer. Gardeners can do their part now to prevent its expansion.