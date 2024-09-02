ABBA Become Latest Musicians To Hit Out At Donald Trump Over Music Use

ABBA pictured at the launch of their Voyage live event in 2022 via Associated Press

The members of the hit pop group ABBA have become the latest musicians to demand that Donald Trump stop playing their music at his campaign events.

Last week, Trump made an appearance at a rally in Minnesota (which The Guardian noted just happens to be the US state with the highest Swedish population), where he played the ABBA hits Money, Money, Money, The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen.

Videos of the group were also apparently shown alongside messages urging Trump supporters to donate money to his campaign.

ABBA’s international record labels have since issued a public statement to Trump, calling for videos from the event to be “immediately taken down and removed”.

Donald Trump via Associated Press

“Together with the members of Abba, we have discovered that videos have been released where Abba’s music/videos [have] been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately taken down and removed,” Universal Music said.

“Universal Music Publishing AB and Polar Music International AB have not received any request, so no permission or licence has been given to Trump.”

In the last few weeks, the Republican presidential candidate has repeatedly made headlines thanks to artists demanding that he stop playing their music at his political rallies.

Last month, reports emerged claiming that Beyoncé had slapped Trump with a cease-and-desist over his use of her song Freedom (the same track which has become an anthem for the Harris campaign) at his campaign events.

August also saw Céline Dion’s team and the estate of Isaac Hayes speak out against the presidential candidate for playing their music at his rallies.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters were forced to get creative when the Trump camp claimed they’d actually sought permission to use the group’s tune My Hero at campaigning events, apparently unbeknownst to the band’s members including frontman Dave Grohl.

