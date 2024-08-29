Abba object to Trump campaign using their music

Abba have complained after their music was used to promote Donald Trump’s presidential campaign without their permission.

The Swedish group have demanded that the campaign immediately remove videos featuring the “unauthorised” use of their hit songs including The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen at a recent rally – which were being shared online.

They mark the latest in a list of music stars, including the Foo Fighters and Celine Dion, who have protested against Mr Trump using their catalogue as part of his campaign.

The pop group Abba congratulate each other in Brighton after winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden (PA)

A statement on behalf of Abba, given to the PA news agency, said: “Abba has recently discovered the unauthorised use of their music and videos at a Trump event through videos that appeared online.

“As a result, Abba and its representative has promptly requested the removal and deletion of such content.

“No request has been received; therefore, no permission or license has been granted.”

It comes after US rockers the Foo Fighters said Mr Trump used their hit song My Hero during a rally last week.

When asked on social media if they allowed Mr Trump to use their 1997 track at the event, the Foo Fighters simply replied: “No”.

The Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl (Yui Mok/PA)

A spokesperson for the band later told the PA news agency: “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it.”

Meanwhile the team behind pop superstar Dion also condemned Mr Trump for playing her classic song My Heart Will Go On during a campaign rally earlier this month.

Her management team released a statement on behalf of the Canadian artist and her record label saying the use of the song was “in no way” authorised, adding: “… And really, THAT song?”

Earlier this year, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr slammed Mr Trump after the band’s hit Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want was played at a rally.

Responding to a video where the song could be heard playing in the background of a Trump rally, Marr wrote: “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now.”

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith (Lewis Stickley/PA)

In 2018, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith sent a letter to the then-president ordering him to stop playing the band’s songs at political rallies, after the band’s 1993 hit Livin’ On The Edge was played at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

The singer had previously sent the Trump campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band’s music.

The estates of Prince and Tom Petty have also demanded Mr Trump refrain from using the music of the late musicians, while Rihanna issued a cease-and-desist letter after he played her 2007 hit Don’t Stop The Music at an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne sent a notice to Trump banning him from using Black Sabbath music in his campaign videos.

Other artists who have taken action after Mr Trump used their music include the Rolling Stones and Neil Young, while Linkin Park issued a cease-and-desist order after the band’s song, In The End, appeared in a video supporting the then-president.