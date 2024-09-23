ABBA Star Björn Ulvaeus Marries Again – With A Very Famous Face Officiating The Ceremony

Björn Ulvaeus in 2018 via Associated Press

ABBA performer Björn Ulvaeus has confirmed that he is now married for the third time.

On Saturday, the Grammy-nominated songwriter tied the knot with his new wife Christina Sas in Copenhagen.

He also revealed that comedian Sandi Toksvig – who wrote the script for the ABBA-centric show Mamma Mia! The Party – officiated at the ceremony.

Sandi Toksvig via Associated Press

Björn was previously married to ABBA bandmate Agnetha Fältskog for nine years, until they divorced in 1980 at the height of ABBA’s global fame.

A year later, the musician married his second wife, music journalist Lena Källersjö.

The pair were married until 2022, announcing their split three months before the launch of ABBA’s Voyage live experience.

Björn revealed in an Instagram post shared on Saturday that he met his new wife, Christina, in 2021, around the release of ABBA’s Voyage album, but they did not begin dating until the following year.

“Today, on 21 September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark,” Björn’s Instagram post read. “[The couple] met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA’s last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022.”

His post continued: “The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family. Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special.”

Björn’s most recent musical offering was the ABBA album Voyage, which was unveiled in November 2021, 40 years after they last released music.

The album came about after the four-piece reunited to work on their unique live experience, also named Voyage, which is still playing in London.

It was previously revealed the members of ABBA had recorded even more numbers than appear in the show, hinting that more could be added to the setlist later down the line.

READ MORE: