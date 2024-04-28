Abbas - only US can stop Israel attack on Rafah

STORY: During a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Abbas added that the Israeli assault, which he expects within days, could force much of the Palestinian population to flee the enclave.

"We call on the United States of America to ask Israel to not carry on the Rafah attack. America is the only country able to prevent Israel from committing this crime." Abbas said.

Israel, which has threatened for weeks to launch an all-out assault on the neighborhood saying its goal is to destroy Hamas' remaining battalions there, stepped up airstrikes on Rafah last week.

Abbas also said he rejects the displacement of Palestinians into Jordan and Egypt an is concerned that once Israel completes its operations in Gaza, it will attempt to force the Palestinian population out of the West Bank and into Jordan.