Abbey Road Studios to play host to next KITE Festival

An "ideas and music" festival has announced it is relocating to Abbey Road Studios.

KITE Festival launched at the Grade II-listed Kirtlington Park in Oxfordshire in 2022, with its second event taking place there last year.

But organisers said this year it would be based at the world-famous studios in London instead.

Planning was "already under way" for a return to Oxfordshire in 2025, they added.

In a statement to subscribers, KITE Festival said: "Thank you for your patience and for helping us get KITE off the ground. You've helped us build a festival we love and believe in.

"Together with Abbey Road Studios and [media company] Tortoise, we are working on a weekend of inspirational voices, untold stories, bold ideas and iconic music acts.

"We hope you'll join us - in the studios where history gets made."

No line-up has been announced, but musical acts at the previous festivals included Hot Chip, Suede, Candi Staton, Grace Jones, and Self Esteem.

Talks were also held with guests such as Jarvis Cocker, Ai Weiwei, David Olusoga, Rory Stewart, David Baddiel, and Joan Collins.

KITE was originally pitched as an event blending live music with "discussion of social, political and technological ideas".

This year's event will take place on 5 and 6 October, with tickets expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

The Beatles recorded the majority of their work at Abbey Road Studios from 1962 and 1970 [BBC]

Abbey Road claims to be the world's first purpose-built recording studio, and has played host to some of the most acclaimed musical artists in history.

The Beatles recorded the majority of their work there from 1962 and 1970, taking a picture on the zebra crossing outside for their 1969 Abbey Road album.

