Abbi Jacobson Was in 'Awe' of Costar Lisa Kudrow in “No Good Deed”: 'A Dream Come True' (Exclusive)

Netflix's new dark comedy had comedian Jacobson stunned by Kudrow's portrayal of her intense character

Abbi Jacobson is starstruck by Lisa Kudrow — even after working together.

The No Good Deed actress, 40, plays Leslie Fisher in Netflix's new dark dramedy alongside Kudrow, 61, as Lydia Morgan.

“I mean, getting to do the scene with Lisa, just us sort of later in the season, was pretty much a dream come true,” Jacobson tells PEOPLE during a November interview.

In the series, buyers tour a coveted 1920s Spanish-style villa deemed a dream home, "located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles.” Eventually, multiple families close in on getting a chance to purchase the home from Kudrow's Lydia and her character's husband Paul (Ray Romano).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacobson plays one of the potential buyers who is a bit nosy — and borderline obsessive when it comes to getting to the bottom of the house’s mysteries.

SAEED ADYANI/Netflix Abbi Jacobson as Leslie in No Good Deed

"It goes from a pretty comedic moment into a very sort of intense moment for her character especially,” Jacobson says of her scene with the Friends alum. “And to watch someone who I'm in such awe of as a performer do that in front of me and get to be a part of it, that was really special.”

Jacobson's character is accompanied in her rookie investigation into the Morgans' story by her recently pregnant wife Sarah, played by Poppy Liu.

“It was pretty incredible,” Jacobson tells PEOPLE about playing a couple with Liu, 32. “And I mean, Poppy, I'm in scenes with Poppy for the most part, which was so fun. It felt very organic, that dynamic between us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano Bonded Over 'Shared History' as '90s Stars on No Good Deed Set: 'We Swapped Stories' (Exclusive)

“But everyone is incredible,” Jacobson gushes of her fellow cast members. “The table reads were just getting to all be together and read it all out loud was pretty . . . I will remember those moments.”

The drama, written by Dead to Me producer Liz Feldman, was inspired by Feldman’s personal house hunting journey post-pandemic, she told Entertainment Weekly.

Related: Christina Applegate Noticed 'First Sign of MS' While Filming Dead to Me Pilot: 'I Remember Falling'

"We saw over 50 houses, and every time we walked into a new house, there was some deep and really intriguing story behind each family," Feldman said. "I realized every house has its secrets."

No Good Deed is now available to watch on Netflix.

Read the original article on People