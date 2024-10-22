Abbie Herbert Says She Broke Her Hip in Crashing Attempt at Viral “Dancing with the Stars” TikTok Trend

The mom of two shared an outtake from her husband's attempt to pull her off the floor by one leg

Abbie Herbert/TikTok (2) Abbie and Josh Herbert attempting the viral 'DWTS' challenge.

Abbie Herbert is pushing herself to her limits — and possibly past them — in the name of dance.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the influencer, 28, posted an Instagram Reel attempting a viral dance trend inspired by a tricky move seen on a recent episode of Dancing with the Stars. In the video set to the X Ambassadors' song "Unsteady," Abbie laid flat on her back while her husband Josh, 34, pulled her upright by a single leg.

"Us at 7pm after putting the kids to bed," the mom of two wrote in the overlaying text.

While she appeared to properly execute the backbend into a standing position, Abbie added a caption claiming that their attempt didn't go exactly as planned.

"I broke my hip after this," she wrote with an upside-down smiley face emoji, noting, "im not joking."

Abbie shared an outtake of the video on TikTok, which sees her slipping and crashing to the floor before she could stand up steadily. Josh covered his mouth with his hand as Abbie appeared to laugh on the floor, rolling beside her 3-year-old daughter, Poppy.

"Dr: 'how did u break ur hip?'" she wrote alongside the video. Her caption furthered the sentiment, reading, "Im hurting 🥲."

A rep for Abbie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Josh Herbert and Abbie Herbert on July 13, 2024.

The potentially straining choreography was originally performed by NFL star Danny Amendola and his pro partner Witney Carson during Dancing with the Stars' week four episode, which aired on Oct. 15. The contemporary routine earned a near-perfect score of 36 out of 40, keeping the duo safe from elimination.

Though Abbie has yet to further discuss her hip injury on social media, Josh joked in the comments, "My 🦖 arms were struggling with them long legs 🦵 😂."

The couple — who share Poppy and son Jagger, 19 months — later posted a video sharing a "Halloween costume idea with your short king." The clip featured Josh dressed as cartoon kid Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents and his wife as Timmy's crush, Trixie Tang.

"My little Timmy 😂 What else should we be?" Abbie captioned the cheeky Reel.



