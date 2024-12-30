Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny Characters Fight and Flirt (!) in Trailer for Crossover Episode

Philadelphia’s best educators are about to meet… well, maybe Philadelphia’s least educated people.

ABC has released the first footage from the upcoming Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode (airing Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8:30/7:30c), and we’re already giggling at the way these oddball characters are bouncing off of each other. In the teaser — which you can watch below — Abbott’s Janine declares Abbott “the best elementary school in the universe,” but Sunny’s Dee is skeptical when she looks around: “Is that what this is?”

Plus, Sunny’s Mac seems to take a liking to Abbott’s Principal Ava, telling her: “Let me know if there’s anything you need. And I mean… anything.” (Wait, isn’t Mac gay? Well, Ava is a very powerful woman, after all.) But not all the new friends get along right away: Abbott’s Mr. Johnson tells Sunny’s Frank that he’s “trash,” with Frank shooting back that Mr. Johnson is “the sheriff of trash.”

The Abbott/Sunny crossover was first teased back in July at San Diego Comic-Con, with Sunny star Rob McElhenney confirming the news in October by sharing photos of himself and his Sunny co-stars on the Abbott set. It’s Always Sunny cast members McElhenney (Mac), Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Charlie Day (Charlie), Kaitlin Olson (Dee) and Danny DeVito (Frank) are all set to appear in the Abbott episode. (The shows do air on different networks, but both ABC, which airs Abbott, and FXX, which airs Sunny, are owned by Disney.)

Press PLAY below for a first look at Abbott x Sunny, and give us your first impressions in the comments.

