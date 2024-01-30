Abbott Elementary season 3 adds Lucifer star to cast

Gilles Mingasson - ABC

Abbott Elementary has announced Lucifer's Kimia Behpoornia will star in the upcoming third season.

The critically acclaimed mockumentary sitcom from creator and star Quinta Brunson has just added Behpoornia, known to Lucifer fans for playing Gabriel, in the role of Emily.

Scream VI's Josh Segarra and Never Have I Ever's Benjamin Norris are also set to appear as newcomers Manny and Simon, respectively.

As per Deadline, the trio are set to portray three good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives bringing fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors.

The third season will also see the return of optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, portrayed by Brunson.

Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph star in supporting roles.



Speaking on the show getting a season three order, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, commented: "Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

The show featured 13 episodes in its first season, jumping to 22 for season two. The third season will comprise of ten episodes.

Brunson, who has received several accolades for her work on the show, previously weighed in on Janine's personal and professional journey of self-discovery that's at the heart of the show.



"To me, Janine is now on a journey of finding herself," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2022.

"She's been with this person for years. 10 years. And for the first time, she is a single adult, and now she has space to discover what that means."

The show has explored Janine's growing pains as she's trying to improve the lives of her students but is often unsure about what to make of her own, with season two ending with her and love interest Gregory (Williams) deciding to remain friends.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC in the US, and is available on Disney+ in the UK.

