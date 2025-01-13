Abby Johnson & Kimberly Kottwitz Join Thruline Entertainment As Managers

EXCLUSIVE: Thruline Entertainment has hired Abby Johnson and Kimberly Kottwitz as talent managers. The duo, who most recently worked together at Brave Artists Management, co-represent several clients together. They also maintain separate client lists consisting largely on younger and diverse talent.

Among the clients joining Johnson and Kottwitz at Thruline are Joshua Colley (Descendants: The Rise of Red); Abi Monterey (Doom Patrol); Oona O’Brien (Cobra Kai); Hero Hunter (Lessons in Chemistry, Young Dylan); Madison Shamoun (Z Suite); and, Ali Fumiko Whitney (Find Me Falling).

“We’re so happy to welcome Abby and Kimberly to the company,” Thruline partner Chris Henze said. “They have incredible energy, passion and ambition for their clients, and we’re excited to help them achieve those ambitions at Thruline.”

Johnson previously played a key role in establishing the management firm The Green Room. Before that, she worked at DreamScope Entertainment. Prior to her tenure at Brave Artists, Kottwitz worked in casting.

